Biden to discuss campaign finance reform measure

President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in the...
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in Washington.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 11:04 AM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
(Gray News) - President Joe Biden plans to boost efforts to reform campaign finance laws in remarks Tuesday from the White House, media sources indicate.

Biden is scheduled to talk about the DISCLOSE Act - or Democracy Is Strengthened by Casting Light On Spending in Elections Act of 2022 - which would disclose donors of more than $10,000 during an election cycle.

S. 4822, sponsored by Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island, targets sources of “dark money” such as super political action committees and faces long odds in the evenly divided Senate.

