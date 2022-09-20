21st annual car show

21st annual car show
21st annual car show
By Gabriel Gonzalez
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 6:38 PM MDT
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Saturday morning was a great day to look at some old classic cars. Downtown Grand Junction was the host to the 21st annual car show. Residents got the opportunity to check out plenty of classic cars, listen to music, and interact with other residents.

I spoke with downtown event coordinator Kyra who said events like these keep businesses flowing and show the beauty of Grand Junction. She said, “the community really comes out for this event. It’s super exciting to see all the cars. People have been coming to this car show, I saw a jacket that says they were here at the 13th annual car show, so it’s a really big tradition and we are happy to continue doing it.”

Don’t forget to be on the lookout for more events in downtown Grand Junction within the coming months because of the holidays. Kyra says you can checkout their website for more information.

