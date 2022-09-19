‘Til debt do us part, inflation may be what’s keeping couples together

Marriage and money
By (Kaia Hofmeister)
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 1:48 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Out of the Coloradans who want to separate, 25% hesitate for reasons involving their financial situation, according a survey of 3,026 couples completed by DivorceAnswers.com.

In that same survey, over half said they thought having a partner with money issues is a big reason to consider divorce, however some marriages may be continuing due to that very factor.

One third of Coloradans surveyed explained that they could not afford to live somewhere on their own. With divorce fees easily racking up to $15,000 and cost of living steadily increasing, it seems as though the cost of separation outweighs living independently.

Comparatively, the highest rate of people wanting to separate but won’t due to inflation is in Montana, with a rate of 75%. The lowest goes to Alabama with 8%.

Visit DivorceAnswers.com to see a further breakdown on how debt affects marriage across America.

