This week starts dry, then turns rainy

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Rain is the story of the week with the weather. Monday will be dry, but afterward, we may not have another completely dry day until Friday.

Our Next Rain Maker

A storm system is organizing off the coast of Central California Sunday night. It will turn the flow of the atmosphere more southerly, so Monday will be unseasonably warm in addition to dry. That storm system will track eastward and bring rain to us starting Tuesday. Rainfall amounts can be as high as 1-3 inches over three days. Localized areas amid the higher terrain can get as much as 3-5 inches. This can cause some flash flooding, especially on Wednesday. Burn scars from recent wildfires will be especially vulnerable.

Timing The Rain

When will it happen? Tuesday likely will start dry, but the afternoon will turn increasingly rain. Rain will fall on and off throughout Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Rain may turn more on than off Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday night. Thursday will start rainy, but it may start breaking up by Thursday afternoon. Lingering areas of rain will end Thursday night so that we end the week with a dry Friday. The weekend looks to stay dry and unseasonably cool.

Our Next 24 Hours

Monday will be sunny to start. Morning low temperatures will be in the low-to-mid 40s for most of Western Colorado. High temperatures will be in the 80s - near 87 degrees around Grand Junction and 84 degrees around Montrose. Clouds will begin increasing late Monday afternoon and especially Monday night.

