Rural Colorado teachers are eligible for grants

By (Kaia Hofmeister)
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 2:58 PM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Nathan Yip Foundation announced that grants have become available for teachers and school districts in rural areas across Colorado.

More than 140 school districts are eligible for the grant, which can be used to create and implement classroom projects that will have a positive impact on their students or classroom. This includes classroom outings to expose students to something new, professional development for individual teachers, a classroom kit of tech training tools, or even a new program for the school or classroom.

A list of eligible school districts can be found here.

The deadline to apply for grants is September 30, 2022, and recipients will be notified between October and November of 2022.

The Nathan Yip Foundation empowers rural Colorado schools and students and aims to close the opportunity gap for students and staff in rural districts.

