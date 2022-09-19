New Primary Care and Acute Services Center Coming to Palisade

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A new primary care and acute services center is making its’ way to Palisade.

With primary care services limited for locations like Palisade, residents were relying on emergency services. This new center and available services will offer residents more options in terms of primary care and allow those who never sought primary care before the opportunity to do so.

