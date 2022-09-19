Montrose High School lockdown lifted, may have been caused by ‘prank call’

MONTROSE, Colo. (KJCT) - Montrose High School was on lockdown earlier today after a reported threat of a shooter in the building. The lockdown was lifted just before 4 p.m. Monday afternoon and the school district released the following statement:

Montrose County School District has received confirmation that several other school districts across the state have received similar threats to their schools. It is speculated that this is an unfounded threat felt to be a prank call. Out of an abundance of caution, and following district safety protocols, law enforcement continued to clear the building. The lockdown is now lifted and It has been determined that the threat is not credible. Students will be released at approximately 4:00. Practices and activities will resume as normal.

Witnesses told us the building was surrounded by law enforcement.

The Montrose School District confirmed the lockdown on its Facebook page.

Turns out, other districts were scrambling after someone called in a similar threat.

On the Alamosa city Facebook page, city leaders write, “The Police Department did respond to the High School based on a call. The same number was used to call Montrose, Denver, and schools in the Texas area. At this point, Police have finished searching the High School and will be releasing all schools. It was a unfounded threat felt to be a prank call.”

Alamosa reports it’s also received an all clear from police.

The FBI Denver Field Office issued this statement Monday:

The FBI is aware of numerous swatting incidents wherein a report of an active shooter at a school is made. The FBI takes swatting very seriously because it puts innocent people at risk and drains law enforcement resources. Most swatting cases are handled by local and state law enforcement agencies. The FBI often provides resources and guidance in these investigations and can recommend cases for federal prosecution. FBI Denver is working with local law enforcement on some of these swatting incidents involving schools in our region.

This story is actively developing, and more information will be added as it becomes available.

