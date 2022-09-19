Maintenance causing ramp closures along I-70

CDOT starts new wrong way sign project
By (Kaia Hofmeister)
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 5:00 PM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Department of Transportation will begin night work starting on Sunday, September 18. 2022.

The work being completed will include updated wrong way detection signs on both the eastbound and westbound ramps of I-70 from the Utah state line through Silverthorne, specifically exit 2 (Rabbit Valley) through exit 205 (Silverthorne).

The road work will update wrong way detection signals and will involve upgraded software.

Ramp closures can be anticipated, but only from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Sunday through Friday. Only one exit will be closed at a time and each exit will only be closed for approximately one hour, conditions permitting.

Crews will begin at exit two and work east until all are completed.

Additional information about the project can be obtained by calling (970)822-7452. Information can also be found on the Colorado Department of Transportation website.

Motorists are reminded to slow for the cone zone by reducing speed in work zones and obeying posted speed limits.

Stay alert, use caution, and watch for workers.

Avoid using mobile devices and changing lanes unnecessarily.

Use headlights so drivers and workers can see you and be especially alert at night.

Allow ample time to get to your destination, be patient, and expect delays.

