Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Heath’

Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: 'Meet Heath'
Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: 'Meet Heath'(Grand Rivers Humane Society)
By (Hannah Hickman)
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 1:10 PM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet our Grand Rivers pet of the week, Heath!

Heath the dog is a sweet as a Heath bar!

Heath is a two-year-old male Coonhound mix. Heath gets along great with dogs and children. He loves smelling all kinds of new things and would make for a great adventure buddy.

If you are interested in adopting Heath contact 970-644-0575 to schedule an appointment.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A GJPD Crime Scene Unit sits near the scene of the accident, flush with the police cordon.
UPDATE: One dead in Patterson Road accident, two injured
Crime tape and police lights
Three dead in jeep rollover by Ouray
Stop the spread of Zebra Mussels (stock photo)
Invasive species found in Highline Lake
One of the victims is loaded into the St. Mary's Careflight helicopter.
One killed, one injured in second fatal accident on Colorado National Monument in less than a month
This Feb. 24, 2021, booking photo provided by the Park County Sheriff's Office shows Alan Lee...
Colorado man, 71, convicted in 1982 slayings of 2 women

Latest News

The iconic rainbow trout, one of Colorado's most recognizable fish.
On the Colorado River, growing concern for trout and chub
West Dolores Rim burn area Sept 2022
Fire smoke expected near West Dolores Rim
Blue Mesa Reservoir captured in the winter of 2019.
Toxic algae found in Blue Mesa Reservoir
A 20-year-old road rage suspect has been seriously injured after the parked police patrol...
Suspect seriously hurt when train hits parked police vehicle