Flood Watch issued for Western Colorado ahead of incoming rain

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A Flood Watch is in effect from noon Tuesday until midnight Thursday night for much of Colorado’s Western Slope. This includes the Grand Valley, the Upper Colorado River Valley, the Uncompahgre Plateau, the San Juan Mountains, the Gunnison River Valley, the Four Corners Area, and much of the Continental Divide. Grand Junction, Palasade, Fruita, Crawford, Delta, Montrose, Nucla, Cortez, Aspen, Glenwood Springs, Rifle, Silt, Parachute, Telluride, Vail, Eagle, Gunnison, Durango, South Fork, Pagosa Springs, Dotsero, Minturn, and the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar.

Impact

Excessive rain runoff into the rivers, creeks, and streams can result in flooding. Flood-prone areas and the burn scars of recent wildfires are also potential problem areas for flooding. Flooding and flash flooding are possible from Tuesday afternoon through Thursday evening. Be aware of rising water near you and be prepared to move to safety if flood waters threaten. Remember Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon will be closed if a Flash Flood Warning is issued.

Timing

Areas of rain will begin increasing around midday Tuesday. The rain will gradually fill in, and it can fall heavily at times throughout Tuesday night. Some occasional dry breaks are possible, but rain will increase and can become more widespread and heavier on Wednesday and Wednesday night. Wednesday may be the biggest risk of flooding this week. Rain will diminish on Thursday, but there will still be areas of rain around. Rain will be more common on Thursday the farther south you are. Areas farther north, including Grand Junction and surrounding areas, will likely begin drying on Thursday.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be mostly clear. We’ll cool from mid-80s around 6 PM to mid-70s by 8 PM. The sun will set at 7:17 PM. Last light is at 7:43 PM. Clouds will begin increasing overnight. Low temperatures by morning will be near 58 degrees around Grand Junction, 54 degrees around Montrose, 55 degrees around Delta, and 52 degrees around Cortez. Tuesday may start with cloud-filtered sun. Rain will begin increasing starting around noon, and it will become increasingly likely throughout the afternoon. High temperatures before the rain starts can as high as near 81 degrees around Grand Junction, 78 degrees around Montrose, 82 degrees around Delta, and 79 degrees around Cortez.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.