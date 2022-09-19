Fentanyl Crisis CMU meeting

Fentanyl meeting at the CMU Ballroom
Fentanyl meeting at the CMU Ballroom(KKCO / KJCT)
By (Christopher Guevara)
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 7:54 PM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On Thursday, September 15, 2022, many organizations like Voices for Awareness went to a public meeting at the Colorado Mesa University (CMU) Ballroom to discuss an update on the fentanyl crisis in Grand Junction. While these organizations attended CMU, some reached out to the community before the event happened. “One of our main focuses is to get the public to understand that we are living in a time that you do not have to have a traditional drug problem in order to die from these drugs,” said Amy Neville, President of the Alexander Neville Foundation. According to Neville, the crisis has become a big problem in Grand Junction and across the country.

“Fentanyl is now killing more people than car accidents and suicide combined,” said Jaime Puerta, president of Victims of Illicit Drugs (VOID). According to Puerta, the average lifespan for every man, woman, and child in the country is decreasing. These organizations help the community by giving presentations and visiting different schools to educate kids and teens about the dangers of Fentanyl.

One organization in Grand Junction called Voices for Awareness attended the conference on Tuesday. Earlier in the week, Voices for Awareness president Andrea Thomas, Puerta, and Neville went to Fruita Monument High School to talk to students about the dangers. During this presentation, Thomas stated that a twenty-minute video showed the drug’s risks, how it is sold and brought, and how to protect oneself.

From the CMU presentation on Thursday, these organizations came together to give an update on the crisis in Grand Junction. The video played at Fruita Monument High School was also shown at CMU. The groups also got together with those who lost a loved one due to Fentanyl. While there were many different speakers, one, in particular, was the sheriff of Mesa County, Todd Rodwell. “This isn’t something that is just happening in New York City, or out in California, or in some border state, this is happening right now in Grand Junction, Colorado,” said Rodwell. The organizations plan to continue to have more meetings in the future, attend more schools in the community, and travel the country.

For those who need fentanyl-related resources in Grand Junction, you can contact Andrea Thomas at (970) 250-8449. Andrea states that in an emergency, always call 911. You can also visit the Voices for Awareness website to learn more.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A GJPD Crime Scene Unit sits near the scene of the accident, flush with the police cordon.
UPDATE: One dead in Patterson Road accident, two injured
Crime tape and police lights
Three dead in jeep rollover by Ouray
A man in his 50s drowned at Corn Lake in Clifton, Colorado
Update: Man drowns at Corn Lake
One of the victims is loaded into the St. Mary's Careflight helicopter.
One killed, one injured in second fatal accident on Colorado National Monument in less than a month
This Feb. 24, 2021, booking photo provided by the Park County Sheriff's Office shows Alan Lee...
Colorado man, 71, convicted in 1982 slayings of 2 women

Latest News

Stop the spread of Zebra Mussels (stock photo)
Invasive species found in Highline Lake
Road work will cause lane closures and traffic shifts.
Structure replacement near Eisenhower Johnson Memorial Tunnel
Winefest 2022
Colorado Mountain Wine Festival: Grand Valley climate produces unique wines
Town of Palisade
Update on Town of Palisade water discoloration