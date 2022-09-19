Dry conditions to continue before next weather maker arrives

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - It has been a beautiful day across the Western Slope, where most locations saw plenty of sunshine and conditions stayed dry. A robust high-pressure system is a reason why we saw clear skies. While conditions have not changed from yesterday into today, what has changed is the temperatures. Grand Junction saw the most significant change compared to Montrose. Grand Junction had a high of 77 yesterday and today reached a high of 86. Montrose from yesterday to today rose only by a few degrees into the mid-80s.

By tonight, it is going to be similar to last night, with, once again, temperatures rising by a few degrees. Grand Junction will sit at a low of 59 while Montrose will sit at 54. Clear skies are going to remain across the Western Slope.

Tomorrow, we start a new work week, and it will be very similar results as today. Although temperatures will only rise by a few degrees in Grand Junction and Montrose, conditions will remain dry and clear skies will remain.

By Tuesday, this is where our next weather maker will arrive across the Western Slope. The following system’s setup will start with cloud cover building up in the valleys in the afternoon. Our higher elevations will receive scattered showers and thunderstorms during this time frame. It will only expand across the Western Slope as the day progresses towards the evening hours, where our valleys will start to receive scattered showers.

Wednesday, the system will continue to impact the Western Slope but only amplify. Widespread scattered showers will happen throughout the entire day across the Western Slope. Towards the afternoon hours, a bulk of this system will bring heavy, significant rainfall to the higher elevations. The valleys will start to receive scattered showers by evening hours, and precipitation will be the heaviest in the nighttime hours. Wednesday will be the best day to receive the most rain from this system.

The same story will apply by Thursday, but it will focus more on the higher elevations. While the valleys can still receive some scattered showers by the afternoon and evening hours, they will not be as significant as Wednesday. By the nighttime hours, most of the system will have pushed out of the Western Slope while still impacting the higher elevations as it tracks northeastward.

Over these three days of rainfall, temperatures will start to fall. Tuesday, temperatures will fall into the lower 80s before dropping into the mid-70s for Grand Junction. These temperatures will then hover around the mid-70s until the start of the weekend before rising back into the upper 70s.

By Friday, dry conditions will return into the Western Slope, and clear skies will make combat. Then, sunshine will return, and this will continue into the weekend.

