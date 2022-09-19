2022 Candidate forum luncheon

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We’re only seven weeks away from November midterm election. Voters will head to the polls on November eight. Today, Grand Junction Chamber of Commerce held a candidate forum luncheon. The idea is to give the candidates time to talk about their plans and tell residents what they would do if elected.

The moderator started the luncheon with one simple statement, “this is not a debate... we will respect each other and our views... this is for the public to get to know you.” Once the candidates hit the stage it was a tell all as to why residents should vote for him/her. But, not everyone who was invited showed up. For example, U.S. Representative Lauren Boebert was not in attendance. Her campaign said she was in D.C. fulfilling her duties. But, there is a twist, she cast a proxy vote today. A proxy vote is when one person cast a vote as another. Simply put, she was not able to physically attend proceeding in the House Chamber in D.C. Representative Matt Gaetz of Florida cast her vote today.

However, her opponent Adam Frisch was in Grand Junction today. I was able to speak with him after the luncheon and he told me, “I had the same conversation in the Club 20 debate. I just believe if you are in an elected office holder you need to show up as much as possible and get in front of as many people possible.” Other notable absences included Governor Jared Polis, U.S. Senator Michael Bennett, and their midterm opponents Heidi Ganahal and Joe O’Dea.

