Tracking next system to move into the Western Slope

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Last night, a system changed its primary northwest track to an eastward path bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms to Grand Junction. We got 0.12 inches of rainfall from the weather maker that moved the area last night. For today, conditions have remained dry throughout the entire day. We started this morning with perfect temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s and partly sunny skies. As the day progressed, skies began to open up, mainly sunny skies and temperatures rising into the mid-70s in Grand Junction.

Dry conditions will continue as temperatures fall into the mid to lower 50s for Grand Junction and Montrose, staying under partly cloudy skies tonight. Cloud cover will start to clear up towards midnight and tomorrow morning.

By tomorrow, there will not be too much of a change for most Western Slope. It will be around the same as today, with the only difference being the temperature department for some locations. Next week, Grand Junction and Montrose will stay around the lower 80s and rise in the mid-80s.

When Tuesday arrives, this is where changes will occur across the Western Slope. Our next system, pushing in from the east, will bring scattered showers to the valleys and heavier precipitation to our mountains. As a result, temperatures on Tuesday will fall back into the lower 80s for Grand Junction and Montrose.

By Wednesday, the heaviest rainfall will occur across the Western Slope. For the valleys, we can receive heavy precipitation towards the evening hours, and this will continue on and off for our higher elevations. Like this past week, Wednesday will be the primary day to receive the most precipitation from this system. Temperatures will start to fall back into the upper to mid-70s for Grand Junction and Montrose.

The system will continue to impact the Western Slope into Thursday for the morning and afternoon hours. By evening, valleys will start to remain dry, but higher elevations will continue to receive the bulk of this system. Temperatures on Thursday will balance out for the remainder of the work week and into the start of the weekend. In Grand Junction, temperatures will hover in the mid-70s and Montrose in the lower 70s. Dry conditions will return by Friday and into Saturday.

Meteorologist Chris Guevara

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.