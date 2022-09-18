Structure replacement near Eisenhower Johnson Memorial Tunnel

Road work will cause lane closures and traffic shifts.
By (Kaia Hofmeister)
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 10:52 AM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Work continues this week near the Eisenhower Johnson Memorial Tunnel on I-70.

Drivers traveling westbound can anticipate an ongoing closure of the far-right lane.

From Monday, September 19, 2022, through Friday, September 23, 2022, from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. daily, drivers should expect a single left or single right-lane closure. Traffic shifts will occur on Monday and Tuesday.

Eastbound travelers can expect a single-right lane closure from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, September 18, 2022, and will experience a double right-lane closure with a traffic shift from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m..

Throughout the week, drivers can anticipate either a double right-lane or double left-lane closure from 6 a.m. to noon.

Construction is weather dependent and can be subject to change.

