Western Slope football scores
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 7:45 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Our team is tracking prep sports scores for Grand Junction and surrounding areas.
Scores will be updated as they come in.
Grand Junction Central Warriors played a home game against the Durango Demons, Durango won 49-14.
Palisade Bulldogs played a home game against the Montrose Red Hawks, Montrose won 40-13.
Delta Panthers are playing an away game against Rifle Bears in Delta, Delta is in the lead 21-0.
Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.