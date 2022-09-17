Western Slope football scores

Grand Junction Tigers Football
Grand Junction Tigers Football(kkco/kjct)
By (Kaia Hofmeister)
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 7:45 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Our team is tracking prep sports scores for Grand Junction and surrounding areas.

Scores will be updated as they come in.

Grand Junction Central Warriors played a home game against the Durango Demons, Durango won 49-14.

Palisade Bulldogs played a home game against the Montrose Red Hawks, Montrose won 40-13.

Delta Panthers are playing an away game against Rifle Bears in Delta, Delta is in the lead 21-0.

