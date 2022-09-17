Update on Town of Palisade water discoloration

Town of Palisade
Town of Palisade((KKCO/KJCT))
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 11:59 PM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A follow-up after people in Palisade complained about discolored water coming from their taps.

The town wants to dismiss any rumors about the safety of the drinking water and wants the public to know they’re working to fix the discoloration. The town said the discoloration was caused by manganese.

According to a press release, the natural underground springs couldn’t keep up with the seasonal demand. So, the town supplement the need for water from reserves in the Cabin Reservoir.

The mayor, Greg Mikola, said the testing has shown the water is safe to drink, ”The water is tested every day, and actually, several times a day, our water comes down off of Cabin Reservoir, and our testing shows that the water is still safe and still potable.”

The Utilities Department reports workers flushed the distribution system daily since Sunday.

Palisade officials said if you’re still noticing a color in the water over the next day or two, contact the State Certified Plant Operator, Brian Flenniken- bflenniken@townofpalisade.org.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A GJPD Crime Scene Unit sits near the scene of the accident, flush with the police cordon.
UPDATE: One dead in Patterson Road accident, two injured
Crime tape and police lights
Three dead in jeep rollover by Ouray
A man in his 50s drowned at Corn Lake in Clifton, Colorado
Update: Man drowns at Corn Lake
One of the victims is loaded into the St. Mary's Careflight helicopter.
One killed, one injured in second fatal accident on Colorado National Monument in less than a month
Several inches of flooding just outside of the KKCO 11 HQ.
Wednesday’s heavy rain broke records over a decade old

Latest News

Wheels to Prosper Giveaway
Wheels to Prosper Giveaway
The CAVE premises in Palisade, Colo.
Colorado Mountain Wine Festival is back
Update on Town of Palisade Water Discoloration
Update on Town of Palisade Water Discoloration
KJCT RIVER WATER
KJCT RIVER WATER