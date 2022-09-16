Warming and drying for the weekend

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - After 10 PM Wednesday, 0.60″ of rain fell. That was after 0.54″ of rain fell in the late afternoon. To total for the day was 1.18″, shattering the daily rainfall recod of 0.34″ from 2011. After midnight, another 0.23″ of rain fell. Add Tuesday’s 0.11″ of rain, and our three-day total was 1.52″, which brings our annual deficit down to 1.21″.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be mainly clear. We’ll cool from mid-70s around 6 PM to lower 70s by 8 PM, then into the 60s by 9 PM. The rest of tonight will be mostly clear and comfortably cool. Low temperatures by morning will be near 55 degrees around Grand Junction and 50 degrees around Montrose. Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a small chance for a stray shower. Most areas will stay dry. High temperatures will be near 79 degrees around Grand Junction and 77 degrees around Montrose.

Our Next Weather Maker

Our next weather maker is a low pressure system that will intensify along the Pacific Coast this weekend before it tracks eastward toward us. It is on track to bring us rain on Tuesday and Wednesday. It’s far enough away in time that this forecast can change. As new measurements of the atmosphere are made and the new data are available, we will apply that to the forecast to make any necessary adjustments. We will be able to fine tune the timing of this system by Sunday and Monday. For now, it’s important to know that we are tracking a potentially big rain maker for our area for next Tuesday and Wednesday.

Until Then...

Between now and then, we’ll steadily warm with increasing sunshine. This weekend will be mostly sunny on both dies. Highs will be in the low-to-mid 80s with cooler 60s up high on the Grand Mesa and the Colorado National Monument. Our morning lows will be in the 50s with upper 40s in the cooler spots.

