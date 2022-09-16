Turning drier and warmer this weekend

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - While much of the rain that has been in place across all of the Western Slope is gone, we’re still dealing with some showers primarily along and north of Interstate 70 this morning--including in Grand Junction. Some showers and a few rumbles of thunder are still possible through the rest of the morning and into the early portions of the afternoon, then we should start to dry out later this afternoon aside for a couple of isolated showers here and there. Partly to mostly cloudy skies continue elsewhere around the Western Slope with highs in the middle to upper 70s. Skies will clear out some overnight tonight with lows in the upper 40s and lower to middle 50s.

We’ll see increasingly more sunny skies as we head into the weekend and into early next week. Expect mostly sunny skies each day with highs in the lower 80s on Saturday, middle 80s on Sunday, and middle to upper 80s on Monday. Temperatures will once again be above average, but still not to the extent of what we saw over a week ago with widespread record-breaking heat.

Clouds will increase once again Monday night, then rain chances will be on the increase once again into Tuesday and Wednesday. Scattered showers and storms each day will bring even more beneficial rainfall to the region and turn us cooler once again with highs falling back down into the middle to upper 70s and lower 80s. There’s still some disagreement between the long-term models for Thursday, but for now it looks like we could see yet another round of rain Wednesday night and Through the day on Thursday as well with highs in the middle to upper 70s.

Meteorologist Zack Webster

