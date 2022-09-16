Grand Junction Rockies Advance to Pioneer League Championship

(KKCO)
By (Garrett Brown)
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 12:23 AM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -The Grand Junction Rockies survive and advance to the Pioneer League Championship Series.

The Rockies defeated the Ogden Raptors in Ogden to claim game three of the best of three divisional series.

The Rockies won game 1 in the friendly confines of Suplizio Field handedly, at a final score of 13-5. The Rockie bats gave Raptors starter Ronny Orta a less than warm welcome to Grand Junction, putting up eight runs through the first four frames. The Rockies never looked back cruising to an early series lead with the win.

Game 2 went the Raptors way, when they won 10-6 in Ogden. The game was tied in the 6th, ironically at 6-6. But the Raptors bats would come up big late, hitting three homeruns and driving in four runs.

In game three the Rockies fell behind early after a pair of Raptor homers put them behind at 4-1. From there things started to look bleak, as Raptor pitching put up back to back shutout innings. But the Grand Junction bats sprung to life in the 7th.

Things got started when outfielder Josh Elvir put a base hit into right field bringing two runs in and putting the Rockies down by just one run.

Then later in the inning outfielder Jake Cruce would hit another RBI this time into centerfield. Two runs would score giving the Rockies the lead at 5-4.

Grand Junction tacked on three more runs in the 8th, and survived a late Ogden rally to clinch game 3.

The Rockies will advance to take on the Missoula PaddleHeads who won their best of three series against the Billings Mustangs. Missoula is the defending PBL champions, and posted the best record in the league this year.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A GJPD Crime Scene Unit sits near the scene of the accident, flush with the police cordon.
UPDATE: One dead in Patterson Road accident, two injured
Crime tape and police lights
Three dead in jeep rollover by Ouray
A man in his 50s drowned at Corn Lake in Clifton, Colorado
Update: Man drowns at Corn Lake
The Colorado State Patrol states that the vehicle is a mid-90's white four-door Ford F-350 with...
White Ford F-350 kills bicyclist on 29 1/2 Road, flees scene
One of the victims is loaded into the St. Mary's Careflight helicopter.
One killed, one injured in second fatal accident on Colorado National Monument in less than a month

Latest News

FILE - Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) controls a puck in front of Tampa Bay...
MacKinnon says he and Avalanche are close on a new contract
FILE - Craig Thompson, commissioner of the Mountain West Conference, speaks to reporters after...
Mountain West Commissioner Thompson stepping down
FILE - Pittsburgh Penguins' Evan Rodrigues (9) plays during the first period of an NHL hockey...
Avs add forward depth, sign Rodrigues to a 1-year, $2M deal
Archery on the Grand Mesa has exploded in recent years, leading some to call for restrictions...
Hunters be aware: CPW seeking comment on potential limits to elk archery hunting licenses in Grand Mesa area