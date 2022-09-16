Colorado man, 71, convicted in 1982 slayings of 2 women

This Feb. 24, 2021, booking photo provided by the Park County Sheriff's Office shows Alan Lee...
This Feb. 24, 2021, booking photo provided by the Park County Sheriff's Office shows Alan Lee Phillips. Phillips was arrested in relation to the murders of two women in 1982. Park County Sheriff Tom McGraw announced Wednesday, March 3, 2021, that police arrested Phillips for an investigation into the killings of Annette Schnee, 21, and Barbara "Bobbi Jo" Oberholtzer, 29, who went missing Jan. 6, 1982. (Park County Sheriff's Office via AP)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 11:21 AM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) — A 71-year-old Colorado man has been convicted of first-degree murder and other charges in the cold case slayings of two women whose bodies were found near the mountain resort town of Breckenridge in 1982.

Alan Lee Phillips was arrested last year in the mountain hamlet of Dumont, west of Denver, after local, state and federal authorities using DNA evidence identified him as a suspect in the killings of Annette Schnee, 21, and Barbara “Bobbi Jo” Oberholtzer, 29.

A Park County jury in Fairplay deliberated for just over four hours before convicting Phillips of eight counts late Thursday, including first-degree murder after deliberation and first-degree murder involving felony kidnapping and robbery, Rob McCallum, a spokesman for the Colorado Judicial Department, said Friday.

Phillips faces life in prison when he is sentenced at a hearing set for Nov. 7.

Local, state and federal authorities used DNA testing to help identify Phillips as a potential suspect officials said at the time of Phillips’ arrest.

Authorities said the two women, whose bodies were found in separate locations, had no connection. Both were believed to be hitchhiking outside Breckenridge, a ski resort town about 60 miles (96 kilometers) southwest of Denver, when they disappeared on Jan. 6, 1982.

Friends and family discovered Oberholtzer’s body the next day in a snow drift on the summit of 11,542-foot (3,463-meter) Hoosier Pass, near Breckenridge, one day after she disappeared. Schnee’s body was discovered six months later, fully clothed, in a creek in rural Park County. Both women had been shot.

Investigators said Phillips was rescued the night that the women disappeared from the top of nearby Guanella Pass when his truck got stuck during a snowstorm, KUSA-TV reported. The victims did not know Phillips or each other.

Linda Stanley, the district attorney for the Colorado’s 11th Judicial District, had no immediate comment on the verdict. Phillips was represented by the public defender’s office, which does not comment on cases.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A GJPD Crime Scene Unit sits near the scene of the accident, flush with the police cordon.
UPDATE: One dead in Patterson Road accident, two injured
Crime tape and police lights
Three dead in jeep rollover by Ouray
A man in his 50s drowned at Corn Lake in Clifton, Colorado
Update: Man drowns at Corn Lake
One of the victims is loaded into the St. Mary's Careflight helicopter.
One killed, one injured in second fatal accident on Colorado National Monument in less than a month
The Colorado State Patrol states that the vehicle is a mid-90's white four-door Ford F-350 with...
White Ford F-350 kills bicyclist on 29 1/2 Road, flees scene

Latest News

In just the last few weeks, schools in California, Colorado, Pennsylvania and Maryland have...
Canceled classes, sweltering classrooms: How extreme heat impairs learning
Nick Gann fishes in Firehole Canyon Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, on the far northeastern shore of...
Flaming Gorge falls as drought felt higher up Colorado River
FILE - Benny and Faith Martens float on the water at the Great Salt Lake on Tuesday, Sept. 6,...
Desert farms in Utah flourish with water from Colorado River
Fentanyl Crisis
Fentanyl Crisis