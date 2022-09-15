Wednesday’s heavy rain broke records over a decade old

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Heavy rains across the Grand Valley yesterday afternoon and evening broke records after a string of exceptionally dry years.

Meteorologist Stephen Bowers says that rain last night broke the previous record set over a decade ago, in 2011.

More than half an inch of rain fell after 10 p.m. last night, bringing the daily total up to 1.18 inches, .84 inches higher than the previous record of .34 inches. By comparison, just .11 inches fell on Tuesday, says Bowers.

