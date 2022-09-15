Rain exits, sun returns Thursday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Drying and warming will begin on Thursday, and the sun will come back for the weekend. Another storm system early next week could bring another round of stormy weather.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be cloudy with areas of rain. We will cool slowly through the 60s through midnight. We’ll be mostly cloudy overnight with patchy light rain. Low temperatures by morning will be near 54 degrees around Grand Junction and 52 degrees around Montrose. Thursday will start cloudy with lingering areas of light rain. The afternoon will gradually brighten as the clouds clear and the sun comes out. High temperatures will be near 77 degrees around Grand Junction and 74 degrees around Montrose.

Our Next Weather Maker

We are monitoring the progress of a storm system on track to affect Western Colorado next week. This system is our next weather maker. The newest forecast data available on Wednesday afternoon suggests that this storm system may be a little slower than previous forecasts have indicated. The rain is still expected and even likely as the storm system approaches. That part of the forecast has not changed. It’s the timing that has changed. Instead of rain on Monday night and Tuesday, rain appears to be more likely on Tuesday night and Wednesday. We can still turn windy and warmer leading up to that rain, but cooler air will chase the rain out of our area late next week. This storm system is still out over the Pacific Ocean. Satellite-based intensity estimates are the closest thing we have to measuring the actual strength of this storm system until it moves over land and it can be measured by the U.S. upper air weather network. As new data are available, we can apply them to this forecast. That may mean more changes to the forecast, so be sure to check back for updates as this storm system approaches.

Between Now & Then

Between now and then, our weather will improve. The sun will return as clouds break and clear Thursday afternoon. The sun will shine even if it is filtered by clouds at times through Sunday and Monday before clouds begin increasing ahead of next week’s storm system. The drying and brightening will come with warming. Temperatures will recover into the low-to-mid 80s for the weekend Monday will likely be the warmest day before we cool again next Tuesday and Wednesday. Even the warmest days won’t be nearly as warm as we were two weeks ago. Instead, they’ll be in the mid-80s - a few degrees above normal and nowhere near records.

