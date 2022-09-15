Community shows up to give input on walking and cycling around Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Biking is one of the most popular activities in Grand Junction, whether it’s in the mountains or on city streets.

The city is looking for input from residents to put together a pedestrian and bicycle plan, due to that popularity. The city hosted an open house Wednesday evening at Lincoln Park Barn. The interactive open house featured a bike rodeo, door prizes and a bike decorating station.

The City of Grand Junction hopes to learn about safety concerns and other barriers to walking and biking within the city limits.

“I have been a bicycle commuter and recreational biker here for 22 years and have found the routes and safety are improving but there’s still a lot of work to be done,” said resident and trail committee volunteer Stephen Meyer.

For folks that couldn’t make it to the event, the city is collecting the same feedback on their website. One of the ways to submit feedback is through an interactive map of town where residents can mark places that are safe, or not, to bike or walk.

