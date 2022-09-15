Accident on Patterson and Placer, motorists should expect closures, delays

This story is still developing.
This story is still developing.(Chris Guevara)
By Kacie Sinton.
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 11:37 AM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Following an accident at the crossroads of Patterson Road and Placer Street, the Grand Junction Police Department announced that it has closed both eastbound and westbound lanes. All traffic is currently being diverted through 29 1/2 road.

Eyewitnesses report a likely fatality, though authorities have not confirmed this.

There is not a current estimate for when the road will be reopened.

___

This story is still developing, more information will be released as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime tape and police lights
Three dead in jeep rollover by Ouray
A man in his 50s drowned at Corn Lake in Clifton, Colorado
Update: Man drowns at Corn Lake
The Colorado State Patrol states that the vehicle is a mid-90's white four-door Ford F-350 with...
White Ford F-350 kills bicyclist on 29 1/2 Road, flees scene
One of the victims is loaded into the St. Mary's Careflight helicopter.
One killed, one injured in second fatal accident on Colorado National Monument in less than a month
Wildfire spreads near the rail road tracks in Grand Junction
Crews race to fire in Grand Junction

Latest News

Garnett Querta wipes sweat from his head while hauling water on the Hualapai reservation...
State of unease: Colorado basin tribes without water rights
Garnett Querta rinses out a vial after checking the water hauled on his truck on the Hualapai...
Water on the Hualapai reservation
Colorado State Patrol Fruita 4A Office
2022 crash trends in the state
As people in the U.K. and around the world mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II, preparations...
Grand Junction public event to honor Queen Elizabeth II