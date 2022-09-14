Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Lila’

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet our Roice-Hurst pet of the week, Lila!

Lila is a two-year-old cutie full of love. She gets along well with other dogs and even has a brother with her. Lila does great around children and would make a great family and adventure dog.

Lila loves treats and loves to play in the water.

If you’re interested in adopting Lila, call 970-434-7337 to schedule an appointment.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.