Over 3,590 alcohol-suspected crashes this year in Colorado, DUI enforcement rises for Fall Festivals

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Department of Transportation, Colorado State Patrol, and local law enforcement agencies will begin the Fall Festivals high-visibility DUI enforcement period from September 15 through October 24, 2022.

The changing of seasons includes the return of football and the popularity of pumpkin spiced cocktails.

With 190 traffic fatalities in June, July, and August, 63 of those involved an impaired driver. Between Memorial Day to Labor Day there were 1,577 DUI arrests during the heightened DUI enforcement periods.

“Your life, and the lives of others, shouldn’t be gambled with,” said Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “A night of fun will never be worth ruining your future or stealing someone else’s. DUI enforcement is not about a citation — it’s a commitment we make to save lives.”

From the beginning of this year, there have been 3,590 alcohol-suspected crashes in Colorado.

El Paso County leads crash numbers, accounting for 13% (482) of those crashes. Second in line is Adams County which accounted for nearly 12% (421) of the crashes, and Denver County drivers account for 11% (401), making it the third highest county in terms of alcohol-suspected crashes.

This year’s Labor Day enforcement period resulted in 586 arrests from 109 participating agencies across the state. The states highest agencies were the Colorado State Patrol (114), Colorado Springs Police Department (72), Denver Police Department (71) and Aurora Police Department (35).

“The choice is in your hands. Do you want to make it home safe or risk your freedom with a DUI?” asked CDOT’s Office of Transportation Safety Director Darrell Lingk. “By planning for a safe and sober ride, you’ll avoid the consequences of a DUI and help prevent the next drunk driving death.”

During enforcement periods, drivers may see sobriety checkpoints, saturation patrols and additional law enforcement on duty dedicated to impaired driving enforcement.

Learn more about local law enforcement agency plans and yearly impaired-driving crash and fatality data in Colorado can be found on the Colorado Department of Transportation website. For trends involving impaired driving court cases, drug toxicology results and other impaired driving data, view the Colorado Driving Under the Influence dashboard.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.