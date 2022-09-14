Multivitamins may be linked to better cognition in older adults, study says

This photo from Nov. 19. 2015, shows vitamins and multivitamins lined up on a store shelf. A...
This photo from Nov. 19. 2015, shows vitamins and multivitamins lined up on a store shelf. A new study suggests taking multivitamins each day can help older adults with their brain functions.(Raysonho / Wikimedia)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 7:53 AM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new study shows taking a daily multivitamin might help with brain function.

Over the course of three years, scientists talked to thousands of people 65 years old and older, and the ones who took a multivitamin slowed down cognitive aging by 60%, or nearly two years.

What’s more, there were even more benefits for people who had a history of heart disease.

Now scientists are questioning why multivitamins help.

They don’t have a clear answer yet. But it may be because multivitamins help out people who don’t have enough micronutrients, like vitamin C or magnesium, and that gets worse as people age.

Researchers said they’re not telling older adults to start taking multivitamins right away and recommended they talk to their doctor first.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man in his 50s drowned at Corn Lake in Clifton, Colorado
Update: Man drowns at Corn Lake
Crime tape and police lights
Three dead in jeep rollover by Ouray
Wildfire spreads near the rail road tracks in Grand Junction
Crews race to fire in Grand Junction
The Colorado State Patrol states that the vehicle is a mid-90's white four-door Ford F-350 with...
White Ford F-350 kills bicyclist on 29 1/2 Road, flees scene
The attempted kidnapping happened at Eagle Rim Park in Orchard Mesa
Grand Junction Police looking for attempted kidnapping suspect

Latest News

Queen Elizabeth II's children, King Charles III, Prince Andrew and Princess Anne, stood vigil...
Procession of Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin underway in London
A man was convicted of a racially motivated attack on a Minnesota home.
Man convicted of racial attack after driving truck through family's home
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Izium on Wednesday. The city had recently been...
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy visits recently retaken strategic city
New data released Tuesday shows U.S inflation is slowing, but still rose more than expected in...
US wholesale inflation declines in August to still-high 8.7%