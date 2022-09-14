Man sexually abused children at home daycare for 5 years, deputies say

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said Lance Johnson, 25, sexually assaulted children multiple times between 2013 and 2018. (Source: WHNS)
By Amanda Shaw and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 4:56 PM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A South Carolina man is facing charges after officials said he sexually abused multiple children at a home daycare service that was run by one of his relatives.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said Lance Curtis Johnson, 25, sexually assaulted children multiple times over a five-year period between 2013 and 2018. A victim first made a report to the sheriff’s office this August, which prompted an investigation.

According to arrest warrants, Johnson forced girls as young as 8 years old to perform sex acts on him.

Deputies said the alleged assaults happened at a home where the children were being babysat while their parents went to work.

Johnson is charged with four counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 11 years of age, two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 16 years of age, and two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

He is being held at the Greenville County Detention Center without bond.

Investigators are concerned there may be more victims. Anyone with information is urged to call 864-467-4704.

