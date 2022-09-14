Latest package delivery scam involves USPS, sheriff’s office warns

A sheriff's office in Louisiana is warning residents about scammers using the U.S. Postal...
A sheriff's office in Louisiana is warning residents about scammers using the U.S. Postal Service.(LaSalle Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 3:04 PM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JENA, La. (Gray News) - Authorities in Louisiana are getting the word out about a scam involving the U.S. Postal Service.

The LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office reports it has become aware of a scam where residents receive a text message that appears to be from the postal service stating that there is a problem with a delivery.

If clicked, the link will take the user to a site that appears to be a USPS website that asks for credit card information to have the package delivered for a fee.

Authorities said this is a scam, and the postal service does not operate in such a manner.

The sheriff’s office urged all residents not to click on these links or follow such fraudulent text messages.

‼️SCAM ALERT‼️ The local post office has asked us to make the public aware of a scam going around where you receive a...

Posted by LaSalle Parish Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, September 14, 2022

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man in his 50s drowned at Corn Lake in Clifton, Colorado
Update: Man drowns at Corn Lake
Crime tape and police lights
Three dead in jeep rollover by Ouray
Wildfire spreads near the rail road tracks in Grand Junction
Crews race to fire in Grand Junction
The Colorado State Patrol states that the vehicle is a mid-90's white four-door Ford F-350 with...
White Ford F-350 kills bicyclist on 29 1/2 Road, flees scene
The attempted kidnapping happened at Eagle Rim Park in Orchard Mesa
Grand Junction Police looking for attempted kidnapping suspect

Latest News

The first national rail strike in about 30 years could start Friday.
1 rail union rejects deal, 2 accept ahead of strike deadline
FILE - Musician R. Kelly, center, leaves the Daley Center after a hearing in his child support...
R. Kelly convicted on several counts, acquitted of trial fixing
DUI checkpoint (generic)
Over 3,590 alcohol-suspected crashes this year in Colorado, DUI enforcement rises for Fall Festivals
Parents concerned about AR-15 raffle at children's softball league
The decision means abortions through 20 weeks’ gestation can continue for now, in keeping with...
Judge temporarily blocks Ohio law banning most abortions