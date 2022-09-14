Grand Junction public event to honor Queen Elizabeth II

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Martin Mortuary and Callahan-Edfast Mortuary, proud members of the Dignity Memorial network of funeral, are hosting public events for the community and media.

Both locations will be showing a brief video with quotes from the Queen and will have a registry available to sign. Locations will be open from Sept. 14 to Sept. 21, 2022. Hours will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Monday to Friday, and from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday.

Callahan Edfast Mortuary is located at 2515 Patterson in Grand Junction, CO, 81505.

Martin Mortuary is located at 550 North Ave, Grand Junction, CO, 81501.

The registry will be combined and sent to the royal family following services.

