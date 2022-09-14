Fishing closures lifted in Eagle

Previous fishing closures on the Eagle River from the Eagle County Fairgrounds to the Colorado River Confluence have been lifted.((KKCO/KJCT))
By (Kaia Hofmeister)
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 2:35 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (KJCT) - Recent weather changes including cooler overnight temperatures and precipitation have caused improved river conditions on the Eagle River, prompting Colorado Parks and Wildlife has lifted voluntary closures.

Previous afternoon closures (from noon to midnight) between the Eagle County Fairgrounds to the Colorado River Confluence have been lifted, effective immediately.

“I would like to thank our public anglers and guides for your continued support in conserving our valuable resources this summer,” said Sr. Northwest Region Aquatic Biologist Ben Felt. “Closures are a necessary measure to ensure the resiliency of these fisheries. Without your help, we wouldn’t be able to conserve them for our future generations.”

Closures on the Yampa River from Chuck Lewis State Wildlife Area to the western edge of Steamboat Springs remains in effect until further notice.

Anglers can check current fishing conditions by visiting the Colorado Parks and Wildlife website or by calling the CPW office.

