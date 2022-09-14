Details for 2022 Colorado ballot have been released

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On Monday, September 12, 2022, Secretary of State Jena Griswold certified the statewide ballot for the 2022 General Election, including statewide ballot measures and the candidates for office.

“In less than two months, Coloradans will be able to make their voice heard by voting in the 2022 General Election. I’m glad to announce the certification of the 2022 General Election Ballot,” said Secretary Griswold. “My office is fast at work ensuring every eligible Coloradan has great elections this November.”

In person voting will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Coloradans can update registration or register to vote online before October 31 to receive a ballot in the mail. After this date, Coloradans can still register to vote in person.

To find a ballot drop box or to locate a voting center visit GoVoteColorado.gov. Voters can track their ballot from sent to counted using BallotTrax.

Important dates for the 2022 General Election:

October 17 is the first day that ballots can be mailed to registered Colorado voters, except military and overseas voters.

October 21 is the deadline for mail ballots to be sent to registered voters.

October 24 is when some Voter Service and Polling Centers (VSPCs) will open. Drop boxes will open for mail-in ballots.

October 31 will be the deadline to submit voter registration applications through the mail, registration agencies, driver’s license examination facilities, or online to receive a ballot by mail for the 2022 General Election.

November 1 is the last recommended day to mail in ballots.

November 2 is the last recommended day to submit ballots at VSPCs or drop boxes.

November 8 is Election Day. Eligible voters must have submitted their ballot or be in line to vote by 7 p.m. if they want their ballot to be counted. Ballots cast by military or overseas voters need to be sent in before 7 p.m. on Election Day, and received by 11:59 p.m. within 8 days of the election (November 16).

