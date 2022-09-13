Three dead in jeep rollover by Ouray

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On Monday, September 12, 2022, a Jeep rollover was reported on County Road 361 near Ouray, Colorado.

The accident involved a 72-year-old man from Ouray, a 60-year-old woman from Arizona, and a third person that has yet to be identified.

The vehicle involved was a 2022 Jeep and authorities say that it rolled more than 200 feet off the road.

The cause of the accident has yet to be identified.

Information will be updated as it becomes available.

