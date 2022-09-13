Rifle/Garfield County Airport performing prescribed burns to test new fire suppressant

A firefighter stands near a prescribed burn on March 1, 2022, near Olathe, Kansas.
A firefighter stands near a prescribed burn on March 1, 2022, near Olathe, Kansas.(Tyler Silvest / CC BY 2.0)
By Kacie Sinton.
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 2:58 PM MDT
RIFLE, Colo. (KJCT) - The Rifle/Garfield County Airport announced Tuesday that it will be performing some prescribed burns on airport grounds this fall in cooperation with the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control.

The main objective of the burns is to test the effectiveness of the FS-01 fire suppressant by burning two piles of brush and juniper trees meant to mimic the natural fuel beds found throughout the western slope, according to the airport.

The airport stated that burns could start as early as this month, and plans to perform the burns as weather conditions allow. It also states that burns will only occur if weather forecasts and fuel conditions meet the guidelines for safe and effective burning set by the DFPC.

The airport asks for residents not to call 911 to report smoke at the airport.

