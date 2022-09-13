One killed, one injured in second fatal accident on Colorado National Monument in less than a month

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT) - The National Park Service announced Tuesday that one person was injured and a second was killed in the second fatal accident on the Colorado National Monument in less than a month.

The NPS reported that the accident occurred near the Coke Ovens overlook at around 11 p.m. Monday night. A 28-year-old woman died at the scene. A 28-year-old man is currently hospitalized and no information regarding his condition has been released.

The NPS stated that the cause of the accident is under investigation.

This story is continuing to develop, and more information will be released as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.