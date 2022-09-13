On-and-off rain continues through Wednesday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Our weather has taken a turn, and a progressive weather pattern over the next week will mean ups and downs in the temperatures with some occasional rain and wind.

A Rainy Setup

A cold front tracking toward us set up a humid wind flow off of the Pacific Ocean. That has kept us socked in with clouds with occasional rain on Tuesday. That cold front will be less of a player, but a strong upper level jet stream from over the Pacific will increase the humidity throughout the depth of the atmosphere on Wednesday. The strengthening jet stream will also energize the atmosphere, so rain is likely to increase on Wednesday afternoon and evening. It will still be on-and-off in nature, but it should be more widespread. It can also be heavier at times.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be cloudy with areas of rain. It won’t be all rain all the time, so should be able to find some dry spells to fit in your after-dinner jog or walk. We’ll cool from lower 70s around 6 PM to mid-to-upper 60s by 8 PM. Clouds will hold tight overnight with occasional light rain. Low temperatures will be near 56 degrees around Grand Junction and 52 degrees around Montrose. Wednesday will be cloudy with periods of rain. Rain can fall heavily at times. Occasional dry breaks are likely, too. High temperatures will be near 73 degrees around Grand Junction and 69 degrees around Montrose. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.10″ to 0.25″ are expected. Up to a half inch of rain is possible in localized areas where the heaviest rain falls.

After The Rain

Lingering clouds on Thursday morning may produce a few showers, but gradual drying will mark our Thursday. The sun will come out from behind the clouds, but we’ll still struggle to warm to 80 degrees. With increasing sun, we’ll warm into the 80s on Friday and Saturday, but another storm system approaching on Sunday will bring wind and increasing clouds before the rain arrives Monday night or Tuesday. Early signs are this storm system could bring a bigger drop in temperatures, but it may be short-lived.

