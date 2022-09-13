FDA to consider over-the-counter birth control pill

FDA advisers are set to discuss a potential over-the-counter birth control pill at a November...
FDA advisers are set to discuss a potential over-the-counter birth control pill at a November meeting.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 11:57 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Food and Drug Administration is set to consider the first-ever birth control pill that would be sold without a prescription in the U.S.

On Tuesday, a joint advisory meeting was officially scheduled for November.

Officials will review an application for over-the-counter approval of the contraceptive Opill, a non-estrogen pill taken orally once a day to prevent pregnancy.

Opill is currently available with a prescription.

HRA Pharma submitted the application weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

A company official said approval will “help even more women and people access contraception without facing unnecessary barriers.”

Though the review is scheduled for Nov. 18, it’s unclear when a vote might take place.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man in his 50s drowned at Corn Lake in Clifton, Colorado
Update: Man drowns at Corn Lake
Mark Miller, age 60
UPDATE: Man killed in first Montrose homicide in three years identified, further details released
Wildfire spreads near the rail road tracks in Grand Junction
Crews race to fire in Grand Junction
Crime tape and police lights
Three dead in jeep rollover by Ouray
The Colorado State Patrol states that the vehicle is a mid-90's white four-door Ford F-350 with...
White Ford F-350 kills bicyclist on 29 1/2 Road, flees scene

Latest News

FILE - Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Aug. 10. The...
Markets shudder on dashed inflation hopes; Dow down 1,000
Britain's King Charles III and the Queen Consort meet wellwishers outside Hillsborough Castle,...
Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin arrives at Buckingham Palace
FILE - Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump breach the Capitol in Washington, Jan....
What’s left as Jan. 6 panel sprints to year-end finish
A man in his 50s drowned at Corn Lake in Clifton, Colorado over the weekend, pushing the record...
2022 deadliest year for water recreation-related fatalities in Colorado, Colorado Parks and Wildlife says
According to police, Desaray Thurmer, 17, left her home in an Uber but never arrived at her...
Police say teen never arrived at destination after getting in Uber vehicle