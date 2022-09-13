2022 deadliest year for water recreation-related fatalities in Colorado, Colorado Parks and Wildlife says

STATEWIDE, Colo. (KJCT) - A string of drownings between Friday and Sunday has broken Colorado’s record for annual water recreation-related deaths.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced Tuesday that the total number of fatalities for this year jumped to 36 after two drownings at Dillon Reservoir on Sept. 9 and a third on Sept. 11 at Corn Lake.

“Some common themes we saw in some of the drownings this year was the use of alcohol and people swimming from shore, on innertubes, or paddling” said CPW Boating Safety and Registrations Program Manager Grant Brown.

The previous record of 34 deaths was set in 2020, according to CPW.

Parks and Wildlife said that it wants people to remain vigilant going into the cooler season, and asks that everyone remember their safety practices. “As we move into fall, please stay vigilant when recreating on the water,” Brown said. “Protect yourself from the dangers of cold water immersion and shock by wearing a life jacket and being aware of weather conditions, and water temperatures where you plan to recreate. Boat sober, enjoy the water, but always do so with a life jacket on - they save lives.”

CPW shared these tips for recreating on the water safely:

Wear your life jacket when on or near the water.

Check the condition of your boat and all required boating safety gear.

Avoid boating alone and tell someone where you are going and when you will return.

Boat sober. Alcohol use is the leading contributing factor in recreational boating deaths.

Stand-up paddleboards are considered vessels in Colorado and require a life jacket on board at all times.

Be knowledgeable of ice conditions before ice fishing.

Waterfowl hunters should be especially careful when hunting from a boat and wearing waders.

