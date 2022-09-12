Traffic delays on CO 133 near Carbondale

Chip sealing during road construction (stock photo)
Chip sealing during road construction (stock photo)(WSAW)
By (Kaia Hofmeister)
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 1:29 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARBONDALE, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Department of Transportations geohazard group will be conducting work on Colorado Highway 133 throughout the week.

Lane closures alternating between north and southbound lanes from Mile Post 24 to Mile Post 26 will be expected beginning Monday, September 12, 2022. Travelers should expect up to 20 minutes of traffic delay for this project while passing through.

On Thursday, September 15, 2022, the chip sealing project will begin from Mile Post 11.43 to Mile Post 23.8.

The working hours for the chip sealing project will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday through Saturday. Single lane closures with guidance from a pilot car can be expected with delays lasting up to 15 minutes.

An 11-foot width restriction will be in place while work is being completed. During non-working hours, lanes will be re-opened with a maximum speed limit of 40 mph.

Motorists are encouraged to travel slowly and allow space between vehicles while the chip seal project is taking place.

Colorado Department of Transportation reminds drivers that they can plan ahead and know about road closures by calling 970-880-2983 or by visiting their website.

