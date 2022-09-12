Scattered showers to move into the Western Slope

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A few weeks ago, the temperature was the part that never seemed to change. We stayed hot, day after day, and the new change was the smoke by last week. Since last Wednesday, smoke and hazy skies have continued throughout the Western Slope and are more concentrated North of Montrose county. Today will be no different than what we have been experiencing; dry conditions, smoke, hazy skies, and plenty of sunshine. However, when we thought we escaped the 90-degree temperature threshold in Grand Junction, unfortunately, it makes its presence known today. Temperatures in Grand Junction will sit in the lower 90s and mid-80s for Montrose.

By tonight, changes will slowly start to build across the Western Slope. Cloud cover will gradually move back into the area leading to partly cloudy skies and temperatures staying in the mid to lower 50s.

Tomorrow, our next weather system will push into the Western Slope. The day starts with cloud cover and dry conditions during the early morning hours. By afternoon, scattered showers will become present across the Western Slope, including our valleys. Grand Junction and Montrose can expect to receive scattered showers from the afternoon to evening. Higher elevations can receive a heavier bulk of the precipitation. Scattered showers are still prone throughout the evening and overnight hours, and Grand Junction has another chance of receiving rain during the early morning hours on Wednesday.

However, rainfall is not the only part changing with this system but also the temperatures. From today to tomorrow, Grand Junction’s temperatures will fall by twelve degrees and Montrose by thirteen degrees. Temperatures will be in the mid to lower 70s tomorrow, which will continue into Wednesday when the lower 70s will become present for both locations.

By Thursday and throughout the remainder of the week, conditions will start to dry again. Temperatures will also slowly begin rising leading into Sunday. Thursday, Grand Junction and Montrose will have temperatures sit around the upper to mid-70s and rise to the upper to mid-80s by the end of the week. Sunshine will return, and hazy skies should be around a minimum because of changes in our upper-level patterns.

Meteorologist Chris Guevara

