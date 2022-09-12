First case of West Nile virus this year reported in Mesa County
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 5:40 PM MDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - For the first time this year, a human case of West Nile virus has been confirmed in Mesa County.
The person infected is 60-year-old man. He is currently hospitalized with a severe form of the disease.
There is no treatment for West Nile virus, so prevention is very important.
To protect yourself:
- Use Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)-registered repellants insect repellants outdoors.
- Limit activity outdoors during dusk and dawn, when mosquitos are most active.
- Wear long pants, long-sleeve shirts, and socks when outdoors. Spray clothes with insect repellant for further protection.
To mosquito-proof your home:
- Drain standing water from tires, flowerpots, cans, clogged gutters, birdbaths, and toys at least once a week.
- Install or repair screens on doors and windows.
