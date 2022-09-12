Delta will host their first annual Delta Pride Festival

DELTA, Colo. (KJCT) - The first annual Delta Pride Festival is set to take place on Saturday, September 24, 2022 with a range of activities for all ages. Delta held their first Delta Pride Day in 2013.

Delta Pride is a not-for-profit organization with a mission to enrich the lives of those who identify as LGBT+ by offering a safe environment in a rural area.

“I have been in this community all of my life. I am Delta Proud. I am also a survivor of harassment, being targeted at work, social media and even had protester’s at church in this county. We just want to have the same abilities to work and play and live without harassment,” said Xavier Saenz, founder of Delta Pride and lifelong resident.

Delta Pride invites everyone to enjoy the festivities to help educate and work together to fight against any harm to youth, equality, freedoms and justice for all.

“If you don’t want to be around LGBTQIA2S+ people, your presence is not required. Don’t make our safe space a war zone, but please come, enjoy and learn. As a young people’s minister I try to teach the love that was intended and that is to be kind to one another” explains Saenz.

The festival will kick off at 2 p.m. at Cleland Park. Following a welcoming on the main stage, there will be a bounce house and vendors. At 2:30 p.m. there will be a People Parade around the parks edge. The public is invited to bring their flags and to march with them in solidarity to symbolize the visibility of existence.

At 3 p.m. the Second Saturday Cast from Charlie Dwellington’s will host a drag show on the main stage. Hosted by Queen Stella Rae Van Dyke, the cast will celebrate their third anniversary. Following the Second Saturday Cast drag show, Delta’s own Van Dyke Family Drag Troupe show will begin.

After the shows there will be a Shining Star Pageant at 5 p.m. followed by an open mic for anyone interested.

The festival is set to conclude around 7 p.m..

Vendors and sponsors are asked to apply on the Delta Pride website. Volunteers can apply on the website or can email deltacopride@gmail.com.

