Cool, rainy changes arrive Tuesday on the Western Slope

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A sharp change in the weather pattern is going bring rain and unseasonably cool air into Western Colorado. The rain will be on-and-off on Tuesday and Wednesday. The cooler air will linger through at least Thursday before we warm up for the weekend.

Our Next 24 Hours Turn Rainy

This evening will start clear, but clouds will begin increase. We’ll cool from near 90 degrees at 6 PM to near 80 degrees by 80 PM, then into the 70s by 9 PM. Clouds will build overnight. A stray shower is possible, but we most areas will stay dry tonight and for the Tuesday morning drive. Tuesday will be cloudy with on-and-off rain becoming likely, especially after 10 AM. Rainfall amounts through midnight will generally be less than a tench of an inch, but locally higher amounts of 0.10″ to 0.25″ are possible where heavier rain sets up. High temperatures will be up to 79 degrees around Grand Junction and 75 degrees around Montrose, but many areas may not get quite that warm.

More Rain Likely Wednesday

More rain will fall on Wednesday. Between Tuesday and Wednesday, rainfall amounts can be up to around a quarter inch along Highway 50 from Grand Junction to Montrose. Up to a half inch of rain can fall, with locally higher amounts of up to an inch, on some of the higher terrain including the Colorado National Monument, the Grand Mesa, the Uncompahgre Plateau, and the San Juan Mountains.

Drying & Warming For The Weekend

A warm high pressure ridge will build across the West on Friday and Saturday in response to a strengthening low pressure system over the Eastern Pacific Ocean. Initially this set up will mean a dry and unseasonably warm weekend - though not as warm as our last warm spell, nor as long-lived. The warmth will come crashing down next Monday and Tuesday as the low pressure arrives from the Pacific and brings cooler air and some rain.

