Bear crashes 2-year-old’s birthday party, eats cupcakes

A large black bear showed up to a 2-year-old's birthday party and helped itself to some cupcakes. (Source: Robert Durst)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 9:35 AM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (CNN) – An unexpected guest crashed a 2-year-old’s birthday party in Connecticut last weekend.

A large black bear showed up and helped itself to some cupcakes.

Laura Durst was having a party for her 2-year-old son when the bear popped up behind a guest and sniffed her.

Springing into action, some of the adults grabbed the children and took them into the garage. Some guests got into their cars and honked their horns, while others continued yelling at the bear to scare it away, but the bear was unfazed.

The bear made its way to the dessert table and began snacking.

Durst says the party guests ended up waiting inside the house until the bear left on its own.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mark Miller, age 60
UPDATE: Man killed in first Montrose homicide in three years identified, further details released
Wildfire spreads near the rail road tracks in Grand Junction
Crews race to fire in Grand Junction
A man in his 50s drowned at Corn Lake in Clifton, Colorado
Man drowns at Corn Lake
The Colorado State Patrol states that the vehicle is a mid-90's white four-door Ford F-350 with...
White Ford F-350 kills bicyclist on 29 1/2 Road, flees scene
The attempted kidnapping happened at Eagle Rim Park in Orchard Mesa
Grand Junction Police looking for attempted kidnapping suspect

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks during a rally for the Democratic National Committee at Richard...
In a nod to JFK, Biden pushing ‘moonshot’ to fight cancer
Mourners leave flowers, notes and stuffed animals outside of Buckingham Palace in memory of...
King Charles III and his siblings escort queen’s coffin
LIVE: Biden discusses infrastructure law
The mother was found wet, barefoot and 'not communicative to the officers,' said NYPD Chief of...
Mother being questioned in drowning death of 3 children