Grand Junction looking for mural artists

Colorado Mesa University themed mural went up at Mesa Mall in 2021.
By (Kaia Hofmeister)
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 12:40 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Commission on artists and Culture Commission has announced that they are searching for artists to help create and design murals at Duck Pond Park and Eagle Rim Skate Park in Orchard Mesa.

Artists are invited to apply by submitting a color design concept to Marlene Godsey, the Parks and Recreation coordinator for Art and Adult Programs, at marleneg@gjcity.org by Tuesday, October 25, 2022.

For Duck Pond Park, the murals will be painted along the retaining wall in front of the restrooms and the main entrance walking path. Artists are requested to feature local nature scenery that will compliment the park.

The mural installation is intended to to brighten up the park in a way that can feature local artists while also featuring the beautiful scenery and creek nearby.

For Eagle Rim Skate Park, a variety of canvases and shapes are available throughout the park. The goal for this project is to allow local artists to express themselves while creating a welcoming space for all users.

Painting dates for both locations is between November 6-13, 2022.

