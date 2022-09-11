Canyon View Park celebrates 25th Anniversary

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The City of Grand Junction will celebrate the 25th Anniversary of Canyon View Park on September 15, 2022. The celebration will begin at 2 p.m. in the Grand Shelter.

The public invited to join the celebration, which will include a presentation of Community Champion Awards, exuberant kids from Caprock Academy, and free ice cream.

The 110-acre park is one of the largest playgrounds in Colorado, with more than three and a half miles of sidewalk and walking trails. Additionally, the park has numerous soccer, softball, football, and baseball fields. The park also includes a volleyball court, basketball courts, and 12 tennis courts (which will expand to 16 in 2023).

The idea for the park began in 1995 and broke ground in 1996. The first phase of development finished in 1997 and the second phase wrapped up in 2004. During the spring and fall, the park sees approximately 6,000 people every weekend.

Multiple organizations helped to make Canyon View Park possible, including the Boettcher Foundation, Great Outdoor Colorado (GOCO), and the Gates Foundation. Additional funds were given to the City of Grand Junction for Parks and Recreation from the Colorado Lottery.

With views of the Colorado National Monument, the Book Cliffs, and the Grand Mesa, Canyon View Park offers a one of a kind experience to visitors of all ages.

Canyon View Park is located at 730 24 Road and can be easily seen and accessed from I-70.

