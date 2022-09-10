Temperature relief on the way

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Hazy skies continued across most of the Western Slope throughout the day. Overall, conditions have stayed dry from Montrose into the Northern portion of the Western Slope. In the San Juans, our mountains and locations in the high country received scattered showers to thunderstorms. The system will continue into the nighttime hours before tapering off around midnight. Temperatures did not beat our record high, with Grand Junction reaching 95 and Montrose at 90.

As we get into tonight, conditions will be no different than during the daytime hours for Grand Junction and Montrose. We are staying under mostly clear skies with some haze in the area from the smoke. Temperatures will fall into the upper to mid-50s.

By tomorrow, this is where changes will occur in our temperature department. So long are the 90s for Grand Junction and Montrose, as temperatures will sit slightly below average. It is all part of some cooler air to move back into the Western Slope over the next several days. As a result, Grand Junction and Montrose temperatures will sit in the mid to lower 80s.

Condition-wise will not be any different than it was on Friday by staying dry under clear skies. Smoke will continue to become present, giving off the hazy appearance we have seen over the past few days. Areas in the San Juans will still have a chance of having scattered showers and storms as high pressure in Arizona will continue to help some moisture get fed into the southern portion of the state near the Four Corners region.

Temperatures rise back into the upper 80s for Grand Junction by Sunday and into the start of next week before they fall back again. For Montrose and Grand Junction, there is a slight chance of a scattered shower arriving by the evening hours. As a result, temperatures throughout next week will fluctuate from the lower to upper 80s in Grand Junction. In Montrose, temperatures will stay around the mid to lower 80s, with Thursday falling into the upper 70s.

