Heat relief arrives at last

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - After multiple days of record breaking heat with highs in the 90s and 100s, some relief is finally moving into the Western Slope over the next few days. Changes will be slow at first, but we’ll really be able to tell the difference into the weekend. We saw some clouds and a couple of light showers across portions of the High Country generally along and north of Interstate 70 overnight last night, but things dried out and cleared out pretty quickly through the early morning hours. We’ll continue to see sunny skies through the rest of the morning, then a few clouds will pop up once again into the afternoon. Most of the better cloud coverage will stay along the San Juan Mountains and portions of the Continental Divide, and we could also see some isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms along the San Juan Mountains as well. High temperatures will still be unseasonably warm, but not as hot as what we’ve seen over the past several days--in the lower to middle 90s. Record highs are possible, but not as likely as what we’ve seen through the week. We’ll continue to see mostly clear to clear skies in most places overnight tonight, but some more clouds could continue to linger around along the southern half of the region. Overnight lows will be a bit cooler as well, in the middle to upper 50s.

You’ll notice the biggest changes temperature-wise into the weekend around the Western Slope. We’ll continue to see mostly sunny to sunny skies, with a few more clouds once again along the San Juan Mountains, through the day on Saturday. Saturday will overall be a dry day with highs only reaching the lower and middle 80s. We’ll turn a little bit warmer once again into Sunday and early next week as well as a ridge of high pressure momentarily tries to build back into the region. High temperatures should stay just above average, in the middle to upper 80s.

Clouds increase once again on Tuesday, and we could see our best rain chances then as well, though overall chances are still pretty low. The increased cloud cover and slightly higher rain chances will turn us cooler still through the middle of the week. Montrose may not even make it out of the upper 70s while Grand Junction will make it into the lower and middle 80s. We’ll once again turn a little warmer once again as things start to dry out into Thursday. It should wind up being a nice early taste of fall, especially after the mid-summer-like heat we’ve seen for the last several days.

