Grand Junction Fire Department sends wildland team to California

Brush 6 has been deployed to California.
Brush 6 has been deployed to California.(Grand Junction Fire Department)
By Kacie Sinton.
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 2:32 PM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Fires along the west coast continue to rage, but firefighters on the front lines will soon have a few extra hands all the way from Grand Junction. The Grand Junction Fire Department announced Friday that it is sending the Brush 6 wildland team west to help crews in California tackle the Mosquito Fire.

While deployed, the GJFD says that its crew will help create defensible spaces and protect homes from the fire, build fire lines, and work directly on fire suppression.

The crew could be gone for up to two weeks, but the fire department says that it will still have two wildland engines and a water truck to spare should a wildfire break out at home.

The Mosquito fire is one of 96 fires burning in the U.S. right now, according to the National Interagency Fire Center. It has burned over 13,000 acres and 1,700 personnel have responded to combat the fire.

